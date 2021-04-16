 APC rejects result of Delta by-election over alleged fraud | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

APC rejects result of Delta by-election over alleged fraud

Published

1 hour ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the result of the April 10 Isoko North State Constituency by-election in Delta.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Sylvester Imonina, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba, described the election as a charade.

He added that the result was not a true reflection of the election.

Imonina said that the party came to the conclusion following a thorough review of the election that was won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

He said PDP used agents of “political retrogressions” to win the election.

Imonina urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the process in order to build trust in future elections in the state.

He said: “APC after a painstaking analysis of information before it has come to a definite conclusion that the Isoko North constituency by-election held on April 10 was massively rigged.

READ ALSO: Buhari now re-energized to ensure implementation of party’s objectives —APC

“It was nothing but a sham and product of political robbery.

“It would be recalled that on the eve of the election, APC drew the attention of security personnel and the general public to undiluted information that PDP stalwarts were reaching out to their members in neighbouring LGAs to use their voter cards for the by-election.

“True to APC’s genuine alarm, when opposition and its rigging machinery discovered that there was voters’ apathy towards the election they resorted to massive rigging.

“Also worthy of note was that there was a system failure. Information at our disposal says that all manner of cards to wit, drivers license, national identity cards and other related cards were used in carrying out multiple voting in the majority of places during the by-election.

“In all these, the card readers deployed for the exercise never rejected any. It is either someone hired by the opposition party hacked into the INEC database and electronic facilities or there was a compromise by some INEC top officials.

“Worthy of mentioning is that more than 90 percent of INEC ad-hoc staff deployed to polling units refused to transmit the data in their card readers to INEC server, claiming that they were not trained on how to handle that aspect of the election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Latest2 hours ago

The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football

We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Sports8 hours ago

Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Sports11 hours ago

OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Sports19 hours ago

Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr
Latest1 day ago

Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...

Latest Tech News

Latest5 hours ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest1 day ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech4 days ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest4 days ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...