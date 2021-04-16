APC rejects result of Delta by-election over alleged fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the result of the April 10 Isoko North State Constituency by-election in Delta.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Sylvester Imonina, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba, described the election as a charade.

He added that the result was not a true reflection of the election.

Imonina said that the party came to the conclusion following a thorough review of the election that was won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

He said PDP used agents of “political retrogressions” to win the election.

Imonina urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the process in order to build trust in future elections in the state.

He said: “APC after a painstaking analysis of information before it has come to a definite conclusion that the Isoko North constituency by-election held on April 10 was massively rigged.

“It was nothing but a sham and product of political robbery.

“It would be recalled that on the eve of the election, APC drew the attention of security personnel and the general public to undiluted information that PDP stalwarts were reaching out to their members in neighbouring LGAs to use their voter cards for the by-election.

“True to APC’s genuine alarm, when opposition and its rigging machinery discovered that there was voters’ apathy towards the election they resorted to massive rigging.

“Also worthy of note was that there was a system failure. Information at our disposal says that all manner of cards to wit, drivers license, national identity cards and other related cards were used in carrying out multiple voting in the majority of places during the by-election.

“In all these, the card readers deployed for the exercise never rejected any. It is either someone hired by the opposition party hacked into the INEC database and electronic facilities or there was a compromise by some INEC top officials.

“Worthy of mentioning is that more than 90 percent of INEC ad-hoc staff deployed to polling units refused to transmit the data in their card readers to INEC server, claiming that they were not trained on how to handle that aspect of the election.”

