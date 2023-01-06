Appeal court reinstates Dauda Lawal-Dare as Zamfara PDP guber candidate

The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday reinstated Dauda Lawal-Dare as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara State.

The court also set aside an earlier judgment in November of 2022 by the Federal High Court in Gusau, the state capital, which disqualified Lawal-Dare.

In the judgement, the court had nullified the governorship primary of the PDP that produced Lawal-Dare as the party’s candidate, which was the second time a court would disqualify the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

The Federal High Court had also declared that the PDP had no candidate for the governorship election in the state.

Before the November ruling, the court had, in September, also nullified the previous primary that elected Lawal-Dare following a suit filed before by his main opponent at the primary, Ibrahim Shehu, and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

