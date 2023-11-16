Appeal Court to deliver judgment on Friday in Kano guber election suit

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf will know his fate tomorrow as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has slated Friday, the 17th of November, 2023, to deliver judgment in the appeal brought before it by Governor Yusuf against his sack by the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The election tribunal had sacked Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna as validly elected.

Not satisfied with the verdict of the tribunal, Governor Yusuf approached the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn it.

The judgment, according to the court, will be delivered by 10 a.m.

