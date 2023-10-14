Appeal Court upholds PDP lawmaker’s election in Bayelsa federal constituency

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Saturday, upheld the victory of the member of the House of Representatives for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State, Fred Agbedi.

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Bayelsa State had on September 7 nullified Agbedi’s victory in the February 25 election following a petition filed by his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Michael Olomu.

The panel also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in several polling units in the Sagbama local government area of the state within 90 days.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate approached the appeal court to set it aside.

In Saturday’s proceedings, the three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Muhammed Shuaibu considered the cross-appeals filed by the two men.

Other members of the panel are – Justice Habeeb Abiru and Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri.

Justice Abiru, who delivered the judgment, dismissed the APC candidate’s appeal for lack of merit.

He, therefore, declared Agbedi as the duly elected lawmaker for the constituency.

