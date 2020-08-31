Arbico, Courteville, Custodian Investment, ETI top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

The Nigerian bourse posted gains Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday but recorded a loss on Thursday, with the corporate actions, developments and some technical factors during the week informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watch-list for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.14 per share.

Arbico’s EPS stands at N4.33 while its PE ratio is 0.26.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville appears on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE Ratio of 8.07.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment features on our list week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N4.80 per share, has an EPS of N1.05 and a PE Ratio of 4.57.

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED (ETI)

ETI makes our on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N3.90 per share. Its EPS is N0.01 while its PE ratio is 1.53.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust Insurance appears on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 3.41.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

University Press makes our list on the account of being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N1.24, the stock closed at N1.63, appreciating by 31.45%.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass features on our list for being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N61.55, the stock closed at N55.40, depreciating by 9.99%.

