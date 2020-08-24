Japaul, Arbico, Courteville, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

The Nigerian bourse recorded a loss last Monday but posted gains Tuesday through Friday with the corporate actions of the week and some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watch-list for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul features our list week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N6.53 and a PE Ratio of 0.03.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.26 per share.

Arbico’s EPS stands at N2.03 while its PE ratio is 0.62.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville appears on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE Ratio of 8.07.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust makes our on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share. Its EPS is N0.06 while its PE ratio is 3.41.

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC Lasaco makes our list on the account of being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.26, the stock closed at N0.33, appreciating by 26.92%. ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC Royal Exchange features on our list for being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N0.26, the stock closed at N0.31, appreciating by 16.13%.

