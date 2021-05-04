Armed bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna villages | Ripples Nigeria

Two persons have been killed while six others were injured as armed bandits reportedly attacked communities in Kaduna state.

According to reports by security agencies in the state on Tuesday, the armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, one Mariya Sale was killed in the Mazari attack and three others were injured.

In another incident, the bandits attacked Doka village in Kajuru LGA, where one Bitrus Luka was shot dead, and three others were injured.

The Commissioner said the Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai has noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims, while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families.

The Governor also wished the injured a quick recovery.

