Bandits release one Greenfield Varsity student | Ripples Nigeria

Despite the threat to kill them, the bandits have reportedly released one of the students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

This was confirmed via an interview granted to Channels TV by the mother of the student, Lauritta Attahiru on Tuesday.

However, Lauritta refused to give details of how her son was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

According to accounts by some of the parents, the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a Retired Army officer from Plateau State negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits privately.

The parents had earlier informed that the bandits have been negotiating with them individually, asking each of them to pay as high as N20 million, before they eventually demanded a bulk of N100 million and ten motorcycles on Monday, May 3.

The fate of the remaining students remains uncertain as the Kaduna State Government has repeatedly reiterated its stance about non-negotiation with terrorists.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

