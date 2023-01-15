Sports
Arsenal beat Spurs to extend Premier League lead
Arsenal put up a fine performance at the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday to defeat north London rivals Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League clash.
The Gunners who are having an incredible season are now eight points clear at the top of the league table.
Arsenal took full advantage of Manchester City’s loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style.
A blunder from Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when he fumbled Bukayo Saka’s cross helped Mikel Arteta’s side into the lead on 14 minutes.
Captain Martin Odegaard then drilled in a second goal from outside the area nine minutes before the break to put the visitors in control.
Spurs also had their chances but the goalkeeping brilliance from keeper Aaron Ramsdale stopped Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon’s efforts.
