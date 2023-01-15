Sports
Gavi stars as Barca beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup
Gavi was in action for Barcelona and was also on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.
The Super Cup – a four-team tourney played in Saudi Arabia – is usually played between the top two of the La Liga and the finalists of the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid had beaten Valencia on penalties in the semi-final to book a final spot while Barcelona saw off Real Betis on penalties to reach final.
Read Also: Arsenal beat Spurs to extend Premier League lead
Gavi opened the scoring and became the youngest player in Super Cup history to score in the final, as well as the second-youngest Barcelona player to score against Real Madrid.
Gavi assisted Robert Lewandowski to score the second goal before he again set up Pedri for the third in the 69th minute.
Real Madrid picked up the pace towards the end of the game as Karim Benzema slammed in a loose ball to get a consolation for the La Liga champions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...