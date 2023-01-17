Ukrainian club Shakhtar make donation to help families of fallen soldiers

Following the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk have made a huge donation to support the Ukrainian Army.

Chelsea completed the signing of Mudryk from Shakhtar on Sunday in a deal worth up to £89m, a transfer record for Ukrainian football.

Ukraine had been in war with Russia since 2022, and the club president, Rinat Akhmetov has pledged to donate £22m to the Ukrainian war effort.

Akhmetov said the money would help a project named ‘Heart of Azovstal,’ aimed at “helping Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers”.

“I want to thank the entire civilised world for helping Ukraine,” said Akhmetov.

“Today we are able to talk about Ukrainian football thanks to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people, and the tremendous support of the entire civilised world.”

The Shakhtar president said money from Mudryk’s transfer fee would go towards providing medical and prosthetic treatment, psychological support and meeting specific requests in order to help Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers.

“Their acts of bravery are unparalleled in the modern history,” Akhmetov said.

He also said Shakhtar would play a friendly against Chelsea at Donbass Arena in Ukraine.

