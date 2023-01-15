Sports
DONE DEAL! Chelsea complete signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar
Premier League club Chelsea have officially completed the signing of star forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 22-year old arrives at Stamford Bridge after penning an eight-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of 70m euros, plus a further 30m euros in bonuses.
Rivals Arsenal had wanted Mudryk but they were beaten by the Blues to the striker who scored seven goals in 12 league appearances for Shakhtar this season.
Read Also: João Félix sees red on debut as Chelsea lose to Fulham
“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” said Mudryk who was present in Chelsea’s Sunday game.
“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.
“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”
Mudryk has made eight international appearances for Ukraine since making his debut in June 2022.
