At the right time, Nigerians will know financiers of terrorism – Bawa

Published

2 hours ago

on

JUST IN... Buhari appoints 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC boss

Financiers of terrorism in Nigeria will soon be made known to Nigerians at the right time, according to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The anti-graft agency boss who made this known as a guest on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, said fears by Nigerians that suspects are being shielded by the government is far from the truth.

Reacting to concerns over the Nigerian government’s reluctance in naming terror financiers several months after the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, had promised that their names will be made public, Bawa said it would take process for that to be achieved.

The United Arab Emirates had set the precedence by naming six Nigerians among 32 others for allegedly financing terrorism.

When the anchor of the programme asked Bawa why the EFCC has been unable to make the names of terrorism sponsors public, he said:

“If you are my adviser, will you advise me to come on national television to tell the whole world regarding matters of sensitive national security issue?

“Certainly, not. But what I want to assure is the fact that we are working tirelessly with other sister agencies to ensure that this country is free of terrorism.

“Of course, transparency is one of the bedrock(s) of this administration, of course, I am not a spokesman for this administration, but I believe that at the right time, Nigerians will get to know those that are financing terrorism in this country and beyond as well.

“These are issues that are beyond the borders of this country and of course, we are working tirelessly with our partners overseas as well as other sister agencies at home.

“We are working, it is not something we should come out to say that these are the modus operandi that we are adopting.”

