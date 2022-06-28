Politics
Atiku lauds ex-CJN, Tanko, resignation, harps on principle of power separation
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the resignation of former Justice Muhammad Tanko from his position.
The former Vice President described the decision as a service to the nation.
Muhammad Tanko resigned as Chief Justice of Nigeria on Monday.
Tanko, in a resignation letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, said his decision was based on health reasons.
Following his decision, the President swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
Reacting on the development via a series of tweets, Atiku commended Justice Muhammad Tanko for the patriotic decision.
The presidential candidate reiterated his commitment to the promotion of separation of powers.
He wrote: “The decision of Justice Muhammad Tanko to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is commendable. I wish him well, even as I commend him for his action and service to the nation.
“I wish the newly sworn in Acting Chief Justice, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, success as he steps in to fill the gap and assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock for deepening democrary and development.”
