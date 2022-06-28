Delta Gov, Okowa, appoints new commissioners pending Assembly’s confirmation

Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appointed new commissioners in order to ensure the smooth running of the state.

Okowa made this pronouncement via a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The nominee commissioners are:

Samuel Mariere,

Sunday Onoriode,

Godspower Ashiwu,

Mike Okah

Dr Samuel Ochonogor Chukwuneye – Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission DESOPADEC board member nominee

Kelly Ogheneochuko – Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Executive Director.

The governor sent the nominees’ name to the Delta State House of Assembly for screening & confirmation.

Read also:Okowa slams critics of administration, toasts Delta’s infrastructural development

Last week, Governor Okowa blasted the critics of his administration and invited them to visit the state to assess its infrastructural development.

Okowa made the call while inspecting the ongoing work at the Dennis Osadebey University in Asaba, the state capital.

He said: “When people in Lagos and Abuja say that they are not seeing what we are doing, it is either that they don’t come home or that they just want to be wicked in their ways.

“There is a lot going on in our three new universities and we are proud that we took this decision because the new universities have admitted no fewer than 5,000 students within one year of their approval.

“We have also commenced the construction of two hostel projects in the university to accommodate students and it will be useful to us during the National Sports Festival holding in Asaba in November.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now