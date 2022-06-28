BREAKING: Court rejects IPOB leader, Kanu’s, bail application

The High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday rejected the bail application for detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

The Abuja Federal High Court, has dismissed an application by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking permission to discharge an earlier order revoking his bail.

The lawsuit, according to Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling on Tuesday, was an attempt to extend a legal dispute over topics that have already been decided.

As a result, she denied the application on the grounds that it was a misuse of the legal system, adding that Kanu had not offered enough justification for the court to overturn its decision.

However, the court recommended the applicant to pursue the Court of Appeal over the issue of bail if he felt wronged by the court’s judgment.

According to the court’s records, Kanu was represented by a lawyer on the day that his bail was cancelled, as were his sureties, and he had never been refused a fair hearing, according to Justice Nyako.

Read also:Nnamdi Kanu writes Malami, alleges torture, inhumane treatment in detention

She claimed that if presented with a compelling and provable argument, a court might overturn an earlier decision.

Justice Nyako said, “In the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order.”

She insisted that before getting another favorable discretion from the court, the IPOB leader had to justify why he violated the previous bail that had been granted to him.

The matter was then postponed until November 14 so that it could be discussed and the appellate court’s decision on Kanu’s appeal could be awaited.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now