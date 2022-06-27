Buhari swears in Ariwoola as acting CJN

Justice Olukayade Ariwoola was on Monday sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The swearing-in of Justice Ariwoola followed the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko based on ill-health on Monday.

Ariwoola is the third individual to occupy the top Judiciary job of the country as far as Buhari’s administration is concerned.

Buhari administered the oath of office on Ariwoola at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting CJN was accompanied to the ceremony by some Justices of the Supreme Court.

His swearing in follows the resignation of Justice Tanko Mohammed on health grounds.

