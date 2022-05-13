Atiku under fire for deleting post condemning murder of Sokoto student

Former vice president and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has come under fire for disowning a post on his aocial media handle condemning the brutal murder of a student Deborah Yakubu for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto on Thursday by a mob.

Atiku, had taken to Twitter to condemn the mob action, saying, “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

However, after coming under threats from some Muslim northerners who threatened not to vote for him in 2023 if he emerges as the presidential candidate of the PDP, he promptly deleted the tweet, and disowned it.

The former vice president then took to his verified Facebook page to disown the post, saying it did not carry his signature -A. A, hence it was not authored by him.

“This evening I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without A. A. is not from me. May God protect us,” he wrote in Hausa language.”

The decision of the former Vice-President to delete the tweet has caused an uproar on social media as he is now trending at number one on Twitter as at the time of this report, with many Nigerians asking what kind of president he would make with such demeanor.

