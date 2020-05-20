International Latest

Australia to implement phased reopening as diplomatic strains with China lingers

May 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Australian government has announced details of a three-phased reopening plan to unwind the lockdown and revive the country’s ailing economy amidst a diplomatic rift with its major trading partner, China.

According to officials, by next month, the government plans to re-open its universities to international students and open up its tourist regions in the Southern Coast which was previously plagued by a fire disaster before the pandemic.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous city, would be allowed to resume recreational travels and vacation from next month as well.

Australia’s economy will re-open amidst diplomatic strains with China over its demands for a global probe into the origins of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Although China on Tuesday joined 130 other countries as a co-sponsor in a WHO independent review on the pandemic, it last week slapped ban on some major Australian meat exporters, citing “labelling breaches” and this week, placed hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley.

Responding to attacks from Beijing suggesting that the country’s demands for a probe was a “political manoeuvring”, Canberra said it wanted to learn the lessons of the pandemic so that the world could prevent a repeat.

“We would be disappointed if there was any process of conflating these issues,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

A further span on the disagreement could affect Australian universities where Chinese students account for 40% of the population.

