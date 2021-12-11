Ayu-led PDP leadership not different from Secondus team – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Saturday the newly-inaugurated leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not different from Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

The Iyochia-Ayu led new PDP leadership was inaugurated on Friday.

Akpanudoedehe said any hope of a refocussed opposition expected to atone for its past misdeeds had been quickly dashed with the utterances and direction of the new PDP leadership.

He said: ” PDP’s sole intent is power-grabbing by any means, ignoring the need for genuine restitution.

“The party’s new leadership must prove to Nigerians that it is willing and ready to discard its penchant for impunity.

“The sit-tight syndrome headlined by the PDP’s ill-fated third-term agenda has been discarded as an undemocratic template.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community of free and fair elections in 2023, even as he pledged peaceful transfer of power.

“That is the stuff of true progressives and statesmanship.”

READ ALSO: Ayu to succeed embattled Secondus, new NWC unveiled, as PDP concludes convention

He stressed that the priority of the current administration had been the clearing of the national rot left behind by the PDP administration of 16 years.

He noted that the Buhari government was successfully clearing the rot created by the PDP and returning the country to its deserved place despite the numerous challenges on its path.

The APC spokesman said the Buhari administration had ensured continuous electoral reforms and non-interference in the functions of institutions.

He explained that this had ensured financial autonomy for local government councils, financial autonomy of state legislatures and judiciaries, and signing of the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Act among others.

Akpanudoedehe added: “Also, this government’s diversification policies have led to the massive growth of the non-oil sector, spurring Nigeria’s highest growth in the last seven years.

“Record investments in the armed forces and other security services have equipped, raised their morale, and enabled them to effectively secure our lives and properties.

“The old system where impunity and corruption were pervasive is no longer the norm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now