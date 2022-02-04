Bandits reportedly kill 11 in Kaduna communities

Bandits reportedly killed 11 people in Kagoro and other neighbouring communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna on Thursday.

An unspecified number of people were injured in the attack.

READ ALSO: 220 killed in 50 bandits attacks in Niger in January, 2022 —Gov Bello

Residents told journalists on Friday, the hoodlums stormed the area at about 6:00 p.m. with dangerous weapons and started shooting in various directions.

They also set fire on buildings and took away food items from the communities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now