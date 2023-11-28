Bandits reportedly kill two farmers in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed two farmers at Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State on Tuesday.

A former lawmaker representing Ussa Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly, Habila Timothy, confirmed the incident to journalists.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 10 in Taraba communities

He said the victims were killed at their farm in Kwambai, a town in the Yangtu development area.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, said the incident has not been reported to the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now