Bandits vow to kill abducted Kaduna DPO, seize relative who went to deliver ransom

Bandits who abducted a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaduna State two weeks ago, have vowed to kill their victim if his family does not increase the ransom from the N7 million they managed to raise.

In the same vein, the bandits also seized the person who went to deliver the N7 million ransom to secure the senior officer’s freedom.

The police officer was abducted along the Kaduna–Birnin Gwari highway on his way to assume duty at his new post.

Family members of the DPO who raised the alarm called on the Kaduna State government to help secure the release of the officer whom they said is currently sick.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday, the family spokesman said despite managing to contribute the sum of N7 million for the kidnappers, they have threatened to kill the DPO.

While speaking with the BBC, the DPO’s family spokesman, Musa Gyadi-Gyadi, said:

“They first demanded N550 million. We told them we don’t have such amount of money. Our relations and good friends donated N5 million and gave the terrorists.

“After collecting the N5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and that we should buy them N1 million recharge card and a Boxer motorcycle.

“We mobilised further N2 million and sent to them. Now, the person who took the money was also held in their captivity.

“Our brother is still alive but he is sick. He has been stooling blood and has been left in the rain all through.

“They are chained. He is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,” Gyadi-Gyadi said.

