Bandits reportedly abduct police DPO in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the police officer was abducted by the terrorists along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on Monday morning.



The victim was reportedly posted to the area.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

