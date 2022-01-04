Bauchi youths protest attack on Emir, demand suspension of Dogara’s title

Irked by a recent attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass by yet to be identified hoodlums in Tafawa Balewa, youths of Bauchi Emirate have staged a peaceful protest at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, calling on the Emir, Dr Rilwanu to as a matter of urgency, suspend Yakubu Dogara as a traditional title holder of the Emirate.

The youths who staged the protest on Tuesday shouted that the former Speaker of the House of Reps, Barr Yakubu Dogara was not fit to still be addressed as the Jakadan Bauchi.

The youths who carried placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Dogara is a disaster’, ‘No more Dogara in Bauchi’ and others also chanted unprintable words against the person of the former Speaker who is currently representing Bogoro /Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Spokesperson of the youths, Comrade Nurudeen Yau Gwabba while speaking to Journalists said that, “we as youths of Bauchi Emirate are calling on the Emir of Bauchi to immediately suspend Yakubu Dogara as Jakadan Bauchi”.

He said that, “the call became necessary considering the humiliation meted on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass by hoodlums from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGA last week Friday on their way to attend a function they were duly and officially invited for”.

Nurudeen Yau Gwabba stressed that, “we are proud of the Emir of Bauchi, moreso, he is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers. What was done to him was a huge humiliation. As a traditional title holder of the Emirate, Yakubu Dogara should have averted it”.

READ ALSO: Group echoes ex-speaker Dogara, over fears of violence in Bauchi community

He stressed that, “youths of the Emirate will not just sit down, fold its arms and watch ill treatment of Emirs who are fathers of all irrespective of ethno-religious inclination. We are therefore calling on the Bauchi Emirate to as a matter of urgency, suspend his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi “.

In the same vein, Coalition of Youths and Students of Bauchi State has called on Bauchi State Government to initiate a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the sad event that took place on Friday, 31st December, 2021 in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs that led to attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass by hoodlums hoping that the culprits will be brought before a court to face the law.

According to the Coalition, “this sad event unfolds amidst strong allegations of Dogara’s resistance against the said memorial where he tried his very best to put a stop to the program by breaching protocol and writing directly to the IGP while bypassing the state Police Commissioner, DSS and the State Governor who doubles as the Chief Security Officer of the state”.

It added that, “Consequently, his strong insistence against the memorial cast serious suspicion against his person, that we suspect he has a hand in the unfortunate event. While also suspecting serious power tussle between him and Professor Suleiman Bogoro as reason why he resorted to sabotaging the event obviously because Professor Suleiman Bogoro is the headliner of the said event”.

Meanwhile, Stakeholders from Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local government areas have condemned in strong terms, the attack on the convoys of Emirs of Bauchi and Dass by suspected hoodlums.

The stakeholders made their stand during a sympathy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu in his palace.

By Yemi Kanji

