Bayelsa election tribunal receives 31 petitions

Candidates in the recently conducted elections in Bayelsa State have filed 31 petitions before the Bayelsa State Election Petition Tribunal which began sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital on Thursday.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Justice O. Fagbemi, in her inaugural address to formally begin the tribunal proceedings.

Justice Fagbemi, who urged litigants and counsels not to seek unnecessary adjournments through frivolous applications and preliminary objections that could waste the time of the court, asked the litigants to cooperate to ensure speedy justice as the tribunal was time-bound.

She said: “We solicit your support and cooperation in administering justice to all manner of people via petition filed before the tribunal. As it is described, election petitions before the tribunal are time bound and by their nature peculiar from other proceedings.

“We undertake to abide by our oath of office and mandate in dispensing justice with the help of God Almighty.

“We seize this opportunity to admonish counsels and litigants to desist from seeking unnecessary incessant adjournments and filing of frivolous applications and preliminary objections which is time wasting, purely an academic exercise, an exercise in futility aimed at perverting the course of justice.”

