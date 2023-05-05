Buhari’s laudable projects would have been sabotaged if Atiku or Obi had won election  —Presidential aide, Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, said that if the opposition had won the February 25 presidential election, many laudable projects of President Muhammadu Buhari would have been sabotaged or gone unimplemented.

The presidential aide also said that had the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won the election, many of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been sent on compulsory retirement.

According to Shehu, the victory of the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, respectively and the established control of the APC in 21 out of 36 states in the last general elections, was an attestation to the position of APC as a dominant national Political Party.

The presidential aide said this while receiving the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum (AYLF) in Abuja, adding that “‘This is a difficult reality for the opposition parties.”

A statement by Deputy Director, Information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado, quoted Shehu as saying that “APC victory in the election is a watershed moment for the Buhari government, its orientation, its programmes and projects.”

The statement reads: ‘‘In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

“An important and overlooked aspect of the Tinubu/Shettima victory is that it ensures, not only an orderly transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one, but also the safety of policies and programmes of the outgoing government.

‘‘For this, we remain grateful to the Almighty and to citizens of Nigeria for sticking with our Party.”

