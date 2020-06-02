Bayelsa records second COVID-19 death

The Director of Public Health, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Jones Stow, said on Tuesday the state had recorded its second COVID-19 death.

Stow, who is also a member of the State Task Force on COVID- 19, said in a statement that the deceased was a middle-aged man from the state.

Bayelsa has 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He said: “The patient was presented at one of the state public hospitals a week ago, critically ill with signs suggestive of kidney disease.

“He was thus being managed as such and had some sessions of dialysis.

“Further clinical investigations revealed he also had signs suggestive of a possible COVID-19 infection. Samples were thus collected from him which tested positive for COVID-19.

“His test result was among the nine positive results announced by the NCDC for Bayelsa on May 31. He was still due for a final session of dialysis on Monday, June 1 but he passed away on the night of May 31.

“The deceased has been buried by the COVID-19 Safe Burial Team witnessed by relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

