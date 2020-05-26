Bayelsa confirms one more case of COVID-19

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus to twelve.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Monday night confirmed 229 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 14 states of the federation, including Bayelsa.

The Co-Chairman of the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Nathaniel Inodu, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenogoa, said the patient was a businesswoman living in the state capital.

He said: “This case is a 48-year-old businesswoman, who resides in the heart of Yenagoa.

“She visited one of our hospitals with complaints of fever, cough, lack of taste, and malaria that started three weeks ago. Although she was feeling a lot better, she said she came to request for COVID-19 test.

“The state’s rapid response team investigated her case and collected samples for testing even though she denied any travel history.

“She is not epidemiologically linked to any previous confirmed case in the state. She has since been evacuated for further treatment at one of our isolation centres.

“She is clinically stable and currently receiving optimal medical care.

“So far, she has been our most cooperative COVID-19 patient, volunteering information about her contacts effortlessly.

“All her contacts are being line-listed and adequately followed up, including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have and are still being collected from their high-risk contacts, while they have all been counseled on self-quarantine, risk communication, and community engagements are ongoing.

“All other cases in admission at our isolation wards are in stable clinical condition. A repeat test is scheduled for case eight, a businesswoman in her thirties tomorrow. She has been symptom-free since admission.

“The state government’s quarantine facility has since been admitting contacts, who are unable to self-quarantine. They have been cooperative while enjoying the luxury provided at this centre.”

