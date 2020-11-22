‘Be watchful of APC antics ahead of 2023,’ PDP cautions Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday cautioned Nigerians against falling for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ruling party has failed in governance and management of its affairs.

PDP added that Friday’s visit by the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni and some governors elected on the party’s platform to Abuja residence of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was an acknowledgement that Nigeria was better managed under its administration.

The statement read: “The PDP, therefore, receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.

“We, therefore, caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.”

“The visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.

“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.

“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented policies and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world.”

