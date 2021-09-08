Politics
Benue govt accuses Miyetti Allah of dictating governance in Nigeria
The Benue State government on Wednesday accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore of dictating how Nigeria is being governed.
The group had on Tuesday urged the Federal Government and National Assembly to stop the state governors from implementing the open grazing law in the southern part of the country.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, who addressed journalists in Makurdi, said the positioning of the Miyetti Allah in the last six years showed that the group was in charge of the country’s affairs.
She said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had demonstrated a lack of powers to cut down their excesses.
Addingi said: “We have come to the conclusion that for the Miyetti Allah to openly challenge constituted authorities across the states, demanding, not just the repeal of laws constitutionally enacted by the Houses of Assembly.
READ ALSO: We’ll meet Miyetti Allah in court over Anti-Grazing ban —Benue Gov, Ortom
“Also, making derogatory statements against State Governors who are duly elected by their various states, shows they are dictating how Nigeria is being governed.
“We see the open confrontation to constituted authorities by the leadership of the group as a subtle endorsement by the Federal Government.
“We, therefore, implore relevant agencies to step forward and act swiftly by arresting the leaders of this group as their utterances portend danger to the already fragile security in the country.
“It is our belief that the loud script on land grabbing for various programmes by the Federal Government like RUGA, Cattle Colony, Water resources Bill, Grazing Routes, Grazing Reserves, and now to the proposed 108 farming centres across the senatorial zones in the country as well as the call for the review of the Land Use Act are programmes aimed at colonising the country in favour of Fulani.
“For us in Benue State, it is unacceptable. We will not be part of that programme. If the Federal Government has any form of intervention in the agricultural sector, this could be done through the states.”
