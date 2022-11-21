Biden, lawmakers mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

President Joe Biden and members of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus on Sunday marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

This was as the country was still healing from the mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 25 others wounded.

Authorities have yet to conclude what motivated the shooting in Colorado Springs, however advocacy groups have pointed to hate speech and anti-LGBTQ laws as stoking violence against the community.

The 22-year-old gunman reportedly opened fire inside Club Q, killing five patrons at the club and wounding 25 others before being restrained by other clubgoers, resulting in him being arrested by authorities shortly after.

“There is no place for violence, hatred, and bigotry in America. Yet, tragically, as last night’s attack in Colorado Springs reminds us, too many LGBTQI+ people in the United States—and around the world—continue to face unconscionable attacks. This is especially true for transgender Americans,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden also said in his statement that his administration would remain committed to strengthening the rights of the LGBTQ community in the U.S., and spoke out against anti-LGBTQ laws being introduced and passed at the state level.

“I continue to urge state leaders to combat the disturbing wave of discriminatory state laws targeting young transgender Americans—legislation that hurts young people who aren’t hurting anyone,” Biden said.

