Biden thanks Americans for victory over Trump

Joe Biden, the candidate of the Democratic party, has thanked Americans for giving him the honour to lead the country.

Biden, obviously excited, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday evening to say he would be president for all Americans.

He tweeted: “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Biden, a former Vice President, had projected on Saturday by international and US-based TV networks that the Democrat has won the US presidency over Donald Trump, a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

