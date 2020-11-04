Trump rues votes shift as Biden inches towards victory

United States President, Donald Trump, has lamented the sudden large votes being recorded by former Vice-President Joe Biden, his Democratic Party challenger.

Biden has taken the lead in Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin and will be declared winner of the elections if he maintains the lead.

However, the president has taken to Twitter and lamented the sudden change of election pendulum.

He wrote: “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country!.

“Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!

READ ALSO: Trump’s call to cancel vote counting outrageous, unprecedented –Biden

“We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “millions of ballots left to be counted.”

Trump had a few hours ago claimed victory in the election and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to stop what he termed voter fraud.

The president, who was initially leading the votes in key states, suddenly witnessed his margin of victory being reduced after mail-in ballots were counted.

“How come every time they count mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions