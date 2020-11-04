Trump’s call to cancel vote counting outrageous, unprecedented –Biden

The camp of veteran Democrat Joe Biden has described calls by US President Donald Trump to stop vote counting as “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect”.

Biden’s campaign manager in a statement issued on Wednesday said that Trump’s call was unprecedented because never before in history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election.

“It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election.

“And it was incorrect because it will not happen. The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted.”

Reports say voting has now closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote counting to decide the race for the White House.

In votes counted thus far, Biden leads with 68,843,906 representing 49.94% votes cast, while Trump trails with 66,777, 216 representing 48.42% of votes cast.

Biden who addressed his supporters after close of voting, said that he believes he’s ‘on track’ to win the election. He takes Arizona, California, Washington, New York, Illinois.

Meanwhile, Trump who prematurely claimed victory takes Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, Texas with early voting surging to levels never before seen in US elections.

