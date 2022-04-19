Bitcoin skeptics are losing credibility —Crypto investor, Michael Saylor

The founder of Microstrategy, Michael Saylor, says persons who thought bitcoin was too good to be true are nearly nonexistent, days after holding a poll on Twitter.

Saylor is an American billionaire, and a bitcoin faithful, with his company investing about $3.57 billion in BTC, and holds 121,044 bitcoins. Another firm of his, Macrostrategy, had borrowed $205 million to also buy some of the cryptoasset.

In a statement he made on Monday, Saylor said aside from the disappearance of deniers, skeptics are also losing their credibility, using his poll to back his claim.

Note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been sceptical about bitcoin, stating that the cryptocurrency was too good to be true.

In the poll conducted on Friday, he asked what people see bitcoin as, and after 21,110 votes, 60% of the voters said bitcoin is an economic empowerment for all, while 6% said they don’t trust the BTC market.

According to Saylor, “Everyone is against bitcoin before they are for it.” one of his tweets reads, stating further, “Deniers have nearly disappeared. Skeptics are losing credibility.

“Traders and Technocrats struggle as they set the market price & debate proper portfolio allocations. Maximalists enthusiastically educate the world, build new applications, and sweep free cash flows into bitcoin.”

