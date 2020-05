The Nigeria Police Force have granted cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, an administrative bail, on Friday.

Bobbrisky was on Thursday arrested at Lekki, Lagos, over an alleged N30 million fraud after an unknown businesswoman made complaints at the police station.

Read also: NCAC chief labels Bobrisky a ‘health hazard’ for using female toilets

The woman alledged that the cross dress duped her of N30 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions