Bode George to vie for presidency in 2023

A former Deputy National Chairman, South West, for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his desire to contest the 2023 presidential election, one of his aides said on Friday.

Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, George’s special adviser, said in a statement issued in Lagos the group would soon unveil the former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Board as the right man to chart a new beginning for the country.

However, Shodipe-Dosunmu, who leads a group called the Pathfinder Consortium, did not disclose under which platform the ex-PDP chieftain would pursue his presidential bid.

He said: “We will engage, inform without derogatory withdrawal. We will challenge, debate, instruct without angry, expletive crudity. We will sustain and affirm in deliberate Churchillian supremacy.

“Pretenders and the perennial time-servers shall disappear from the fray. Only the robust and lucid patriotic band shall endure.

“And the dark, disruptive uncertainties shall cease, giving way to renewal and a rebirth of democratic contention.

“It is settled!!! Our vision is stripped of ethnic or sectarian articulations. It is about rebuilding the broken walls, rectifying the festering wrongs, healing the persisting wounds.”

