BREAKING: Russia invades Ukraine, bombs major cities

Hostilities finally broke out between Russia and its neighbour, Ukraine as Russia began shelling select military locations in Ukraine on Monday morning, and sent in troops.

Soon after the invasion began, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin sent out a warning to the world telling other nations not to get involved.

In the early-morning address in Moscow on Thursday February 24, Putin said: “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history”.

