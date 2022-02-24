Russia’s Putin, warns countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine of dire consequences

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of dire consequences for any European country tempted to intervene and send help to Ukraine amid his military action against the country.

In a tense and veiled warning to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and other NATO countries, Putin threatened to deliver “consequences as you have never experienced in your history.”

Early Thursday morning, the Russian leader announced he had authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine, claiming that Russia needs to take “swift action” to demilitarize the country.

Soon after, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, followed by the sustained wails of air raid sirens.

Putin also shared a message on Twitter for “those who may be tempted to intervene in ongoing events from the outside.”

He said, “Anyone who tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history.

“Russia ready for any developments of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard.”

