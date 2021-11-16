BREAKING… Super Eagles secure World Cup play-offs spot with draw against Cape Verde

Super Eagles have booked their spot in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after overcoming Cape Verde scare to win Group C.

The Nigerian men put up a resilient show at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos to clinch a 1-1 draw against the Cape Verdians, who had lost 1-0 at home to the Eagles.

Heading into the game on Tuesday, Eagles only needed a draw to guarantee top spot in the group while Cape Verde needed a straight win to leapfrog their opponents and berth a World Cup playoff place.

But a first-minute opener by Victor Osimhen got Nigeria ahead before a sixth-minute equaliser drew both sides level as they searched for a winner to no avail.

Odion Ighalo was handed a start on his return to the team having already retired from the Super Eagles after the 2019 Nations Cup but was recalled by manager Gernot Rohr.

The Al-Shabaab forward played for over 80 minutes before being substituted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Osimhen was very effective in the game as he created several chances but could not add to his opener. He came off near injury time for Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles will now compete in the 10-team playoffs in March, with hope of winning over their opponents on aggregate to become one of the five teams to represent Africa in Qatar.

Nigeria, DR Congo, Mali, Senegal, Morocco, Ghana and Egypt are the teams already qualified for the final round of the African qualifiers.

