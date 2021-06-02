‘Buhari a dictator with no respect for rule of law,’ says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Buhari a dictator with no respect for rule of law,’ says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo
The Leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dictator.
Adebanjo, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, “Politics Today,” said he warned Nigerians not to vote for the ex-military ruler in 2015.
The Afenifere leader was reacting to the President’s tweet on the microblogging platform on Tuesday.
Buhari had warned arsonists, separatist groups, and other troublemakers in the country that the Federal Government “would treat them in the language they understand.”
He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
The controversial tweet was deleted by Twitter on Wednesday after it sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.
When asked by the presenter of the programme to speak on the President’s remarks, Adebanjo described President Buhari as a born feudalist who has no respect for the rule of law.
He said: “What Buhari said was a very unfortunate statement from the President of a democratic country. I was very sad when I heard it. When I was informed, I thought it couldn’t be but I am not surprised.
“ It is those of you who voted for Buhari in 2015 that should be amazed. I warned you then that this man is a dictator. He was born a feudalist. He is trained as a dictator and he has no respect for the rule of law.
“Let us all realise the fact that the problem of the country today against unity and peace is President Buhari. He is not on the same page as those looking for the unity and peace of this country.”
