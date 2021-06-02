Buhari can’t even operate Android phone. President's aides were behind tweets — Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari can’t even operate Android phone. President’s aides were behind tweets — Fayose
A former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted to the microblogging platform, Twitter’s decision to delete a controversial tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s thread.
The President had on Tuesday said the Federal Government would treat individuals who are bent on destroying the country in the language they understand.
He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
The President’s tweet sparked angry reactions from Nigerians and Twitter on Wednesday morning deleted it from the platform.
In a statement, Twitter said the tweet violated its rules.
Fayose, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, alleged that President Buhari’s aides were behind the controversial tweet.
He wondered how Buhari who could not operate an Android phone would make “genocidal statements” on Twitter.
The President’s media aides are the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad and Lauretta Onochie.
The ex-governor insisted that the individuals exercising the President’s powers for him do not know when and where to stop.
Fayose wrote: “It is obvious that those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when and where to stop their power-madness.
“Regrettable, Twitter may not know that the President isn’t the one operating the handle. Can he operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?”
