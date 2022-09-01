Buhari appoints brother-in-law, Ahmed Halilu, to head Nigeria’s currency printing company

Ahmed Halilu, the elder brother to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

Halilu has been heading NSPMC, which prints naira, in an acting capacity since May 16, 2022, following the resignation of Abbas Masanawa, before President Muhammadu Buhari made it permanent on Thursday.

Masanawa had resigned in compliance with the directive from President Buhari that his appointees seeking elective offices should resign on or before May 16, 2022. Masanawa contested as one of the governorship aspirants of Katsina State under All Progressive Congress (APC), but eventually lost.

In a recent development, Halilu’s appointment was reportedly backed by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who is the chairman of NSPMC, resulting to President Buhari making it permanent, Daily Nigerian reported.

Halilu, a member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), had worked with African International Bank Limited (AIB) and Zenith Bank Plc before joining the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company.

He has over 23 years of experience in the Banking industry, and holds a Masters degree in International Affairs & Diplomacy, Masters in Business Administration, and Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture B. (Agric). He obtained the certificates from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

