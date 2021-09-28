News
Buhari approves 159 new TV, radio stations
President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to 159 companies, communities, and institutions of higher learning to operate television and radio stations across the country.
The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the development brought the number of functional broadcast stations in the country to 625.
Ilelah said: “Following the approval granted by the President, NBC has released the list of 159 companies, communities, and institutions of higher learning granted licenses to operate television and radio stations in the country.
“The commission was established by the NBC ACT, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004 with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria.
“Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.
“The newly-approved licenses were for the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio), Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio), Smile Community Radio Initiative, and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (Radio).
“Others are Dudu African Broadcasting Communications Limited, Independent Television, Prince Media Network, Jamkat Integrity Investment Limited, Hikima Media Services, and Galaxy Television Radio.
“Also approved were – H-i Fidelity Communications, B360 Nigeria Limited, Communication Faculties Limited, Godfrey Okoye University Radio, Art Broadcasting Company, Hamdana Media, Sunshine Radio, Blue Print Newspapers Limited, NV Broadcasting Company Limited and others.”
