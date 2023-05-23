Buhari approves allocation of houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles squad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses for the 22 members of the 1994 African Nations Cup-winning Super Eagles squad at the National Housing Estates in the state of their choice.

The former Head of State, the late Sani Abacha, had promised the players houses for winning the country’s second African title in Tunisia 29 years ago.

However, five members of the squad including the captain, Stephen Keshi, are no longer alive.

This is the third time in the last three years the president will announce the approval of housing allocation to the soccer country’s heroes for winning the African premier soccer tournament.

The president announced the latest approval at the commissioning of the National Housing Estates on Tuesday in Zamfara State.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, described the National Housing Estates as the fulfillment of the change the government promised Nigerians.

He said the keys and documents to the houses would be handed over to the players in the coming days.

The president said: “There is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in this housing project, this provides us an opportunity to remember our heroes, the fearless Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise to provide housing for winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations which has remained unfulfilled.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise made to these patriotic Nigerians even if belatedly, I have approved allocation to redeemed outstanding allocations to 22 members of the Super Eagles at National Housing Estates located in their state of choice and their keys and titled documents will be handed over to the commissioning of their state housing program.”

