Why Seun Kuti remains in police custody – Lawyer
Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), the counsel representing Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has explained why his client is still in police custody.
The singer was arrested for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on May 15.
He was later arraigned at the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for alleged assault.
The lawyer, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, said Seun is still in police custody due to a lack of “administrative approval” for the singer’s bail.
He said the singer’s bail had nothing to do with Tuesday’s sitting of the court, adding that the chief magistrate had forwarded the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecution.
READ ALSO: Seun Kuti’s trial adjourned to Wednesday
Olumide-Fusika said: “The court, as you will recall, had ordered that the prosecution of the case must be by the DPP’s office and not by the police. Hence, the police had been directed to send the case file to the DPP for evaluation and decision as to prosecution.
“The court was, therefore, to sit today to receive the DPP’s advice, but did not because, as we’re informed, the magistrate is attending a training course.”
