Buhari approves appointment of 3 new perm secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Communications in the office of the HOCSF, Mohammed Abdullahi.

The new permanent secretaries are – Jafiya Shehu (Adamawa); Udo Ekanem (Akwa Ibom); and Faruk Yabo (Sokoto).

“A date for the inauguration and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course,” the statement read.

