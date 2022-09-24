Buhari charges African leaders to sustain fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday challenged African leaders to fight tirelessly against corruption in their various countries.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call at a High-Level side event in New York, the United States.

The event was co-hosted by African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He lamented that Africa has remained at the far end of the global development index because of corruption.

The Nigerian leader said he was honoured to serve as African Union Champion on anti-corruption since 2018.

Buhari said: “As you are all aware, this will be my last official participation at the United Nations General Assembly as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I remain honoured and privileged to be President of Nigeria for two terms and I am grateful to the African Union for making me the Continental Organisation’s Champion on efforts to eliminate corruption nationally and continent-wide.

“Over the years, we came to the painful realisation on how deeply embedded corruption has become in our countries and continent as well as how corrosive it can be.

“Corruption has dwarfed our growth and tainted our nations and continent.

”Africa remains at the far end of the development index and concerted efforts made in the last few years need to be sustained, deepened by good governance and accountability that are guided by the rule of law.

”I have strong faith that Africa and our national governments can do this with strong resolve and commitment to eliminating Illicit Financial Flows.

“We need strong partnerships from our global partners to ensure that these efforts succeed. A developed and stable Africa will not only be a global partner for peace but for sustainable development and progress.”

The president, therefore, challenged his colleagues to work tirelessly to rid the continent of corruption.

He added: “Our national resources must not find safe havens around the world. This fight is a necessity and not a choice to give our citizens a better life through economic prosperity, social peace, and security.”

