Buhari condemns Benue killings, promises probe into attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condoled with the Benue State government over the recent attacks by herdsmen in the state.

Gunmen had on Wednesday killed at least 36 people in Gbeji community, Ukum local government area of the state.

Hundreds of people had been killed during clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state in the last four years.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president vowed that the perpetrators of the killings would not escape punishment.

He said it was unacceptable for herdsmen and farmers to be take innocent peoples’ lives and promised to help the state government with resources to investigate the attacks.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari and all his administration condemn the recent attacks in Benue state.

READ ALSO: Herders kill two policemen, 16 Benue residents in reprisal attack

“It is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike. No one should attack anyone because of their way of life. Neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them. Both should be held accountable for their actions, and justice delivered.

“It is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practising their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost. The government will hold those that took those lives to account.

“There are many times when President Buhari and Governor Ortom of Benue State have disagreed politically. But, today, the President puts all these aside, to reach out to the governor to express the heartfelt condolences of the nation for what has occurred in recent days.

“The President pledges the full support of the federal administration in assisting him, his state government, and people of Benue with resources to investigate what has occurred.

“When tragedies like this occur, we must remember first and foremost that we are all Nigerians.

“Politics too often gets in the way of what is best for our nation. Too often, it divides us. As those who have been entrusted with leadership by our citizens, we have a duty to remember that, and do everything we can to bridge divisions and come together in the interests of all our people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now